EJF Capital LLC Buys 20,749 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in OneMain by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneMain by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.