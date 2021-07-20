EJF Capital LLC Buys 217,508 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 217,508 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.59% of Hanmi Financial worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,117. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.