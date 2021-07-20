EJF Capital LLC Invests $20.82 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,000. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded up $24.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.04. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,703. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.68. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $214.78 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

