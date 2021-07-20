EJF Capital LLC Takes $8.32 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 837,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:HYACU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.