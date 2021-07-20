EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,978. The stock has a market cap of $971.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.30.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

