Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.91% of Electronic Arts worth $354,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $141.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,545. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

