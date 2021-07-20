Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:THQQF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

