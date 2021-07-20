Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.44

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.44 and last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 236623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

