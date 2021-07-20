Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 153,235 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) comprises 2.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.