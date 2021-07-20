Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,694. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

