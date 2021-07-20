Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 43,659 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,659 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 61,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,737. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

