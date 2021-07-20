Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.55. Endo International shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 57,707 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Endo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

