Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) versus (NYSE:BRN) Critical Review

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and (NYSE:BRN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $10.09, indicating a potential upside of 73.73%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 2.71 -$689.29 million $0.07 83.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -109.61% 8.41% 3.25% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enerplus beats on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

