Enigma Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2.49 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00397691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.01384239 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,777 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

