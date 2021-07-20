Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

