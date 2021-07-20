Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

