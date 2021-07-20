EPR Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 802 put options on the company. This is an increase of 955% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

EPR Properties stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,197. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

