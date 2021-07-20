Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

NYSE SLG opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

