Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.57 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.