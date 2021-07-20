Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,248. The company has a market capitalization of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

