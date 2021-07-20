Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
