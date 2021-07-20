Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

