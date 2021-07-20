Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

