Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.