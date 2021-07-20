EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. 34,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,730. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.