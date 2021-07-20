Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $76.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 423,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $453.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.