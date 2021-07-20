Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of Celanese worth $95,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

CE stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $91.13 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

