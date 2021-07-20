Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $147,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 950,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,044,000 after acquiring an additional 207,642 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.22. 121,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

