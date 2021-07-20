F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

