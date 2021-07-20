Falcon Project Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,642.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $48,642.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00140386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.42 or 0.99744408 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

