FansTime (FTI) Price Down 17.3% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. FansTime has a market cap of $621,618.00 and approximately $194,475.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.