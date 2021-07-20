FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

FBK stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 213,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,211. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

