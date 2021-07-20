Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.51 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.30 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
