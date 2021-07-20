Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $302,394,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.81.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.