Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.78.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.