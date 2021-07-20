Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $281.00 at Bank of America

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $287.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $204.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

