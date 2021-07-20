Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,112 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.94% of Ferrari worth $363,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,504. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

