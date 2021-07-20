Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

FIS opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

