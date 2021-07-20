Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

