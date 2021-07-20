Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.73 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

