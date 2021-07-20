Financial Contrast: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.56 $28.05 million $2.60 18.50

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.56% 26.56% 7.75%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

