Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $0.70 target price on the stock.

FNNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. SEB Equities cut Finnair Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research cut Finnair Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:FNNNF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. Finnair Oyj has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

