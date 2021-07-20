Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FINGF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

