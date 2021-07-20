FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Approximately 16,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.86. The company has a market capitalization of £29.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

In related news, insider Zoe Fox acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £3,990 ($5,212.96). Also, insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Insiders have bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,000 over the last three months.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

