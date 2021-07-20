Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 28,711 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 160.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 195,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,432. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56.

