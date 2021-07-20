Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 19,994 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 689,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,824 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 187,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,653,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.