Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,207 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,536. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.90 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.01. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

