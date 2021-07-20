Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,935,000 after buying an additional 287,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,740,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,964,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

