Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 41,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,397. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $592.21 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

