Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.87. 9,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,499. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.78 and a 1 year high of $246.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.