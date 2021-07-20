First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,823 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. makes up about 3.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.89% of First BanCorp. worth $45,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,093. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.